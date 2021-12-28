RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00315405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00133397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.