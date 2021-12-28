RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 118,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 74,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$68.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

