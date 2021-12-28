REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,194 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

