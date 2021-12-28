Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $700,101.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.23 or 0.07898729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,005.69 or 0.99963251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

