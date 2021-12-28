Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.