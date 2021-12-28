Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $634.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

