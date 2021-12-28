Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.87. Regional Management shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 45,224 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $55,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

