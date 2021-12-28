Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.35. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,331,146 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

