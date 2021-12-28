Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,801 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.