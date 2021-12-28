Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 4,905 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovacor alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

RCOR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 3,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.