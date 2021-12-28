Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Up 3.9%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 1,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 667,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

