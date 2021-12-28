Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $257.90 and last traded at $257.90. 2,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 350,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

