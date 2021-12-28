Request Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $371.87 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007351 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.