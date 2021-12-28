Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 28th (ABG, ACC, ADIL, AGR, AHKSY, AKA, ALGM, AMAM, AMBP, AMH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 28th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $462.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is benefiting from increased customer demand across each of the major product group. Further, growing investments by the customers across multiple nodes are driving the company’s growth in the Foundry & Logic market. Additionally, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge are aiding the Services business. Moreover, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remain tailwinds. Further, solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment remains a positive factor. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses are negatives for the company.”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $373.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In the first nine months of 2021, the company paid dividends of $69.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 23.5% in the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions in the United States. Revenues at all segments grew (due to higher rental revenues, new business and favorable pricing) in the first nine months of 2021. The company raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, driven by higher used vehicle sales and increased pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses. Earnings per share are now estimated in the band of $8.40-$8.50 compared with $7.20-$7.50 expected previously. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. We are also positive on the company's impending acquisition of Whiplash. The transaction is likely to be completed shortly. However, the company's liquidity position is a concern. Also, escalated capex may play a spoilsport.”

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $259.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.