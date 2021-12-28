Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 28th (ATIP, ATNI, AUOTY, AVO, AXTA, BARK, BCO, BFS, BMXMF, BRLT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 28th:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

