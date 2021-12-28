Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ferguson (FERG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Ferguson is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $162.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

12/10/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $180.38. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $179.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $555,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

