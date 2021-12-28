Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSP Group (LON: SSPG) in the last few weeks:
- 12/20/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 375 ($5.04) price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on the stock.
SSPG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244.60 ($3.29). The company had a trading volume of 204,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77.
In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,474.93). Insiders acquired 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,543 over the last 90 days.
