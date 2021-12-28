Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dexterra Group (DXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE: DXT) recently:

12/20/2021 – Dexterra Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Dexterra Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Dexterra Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

12/7/2021 – Dexterra Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Dexterra Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

TSE DXT traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.57. 4,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.80. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. Analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

