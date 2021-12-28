Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 28th (AIT, AKAM, DOYU, DSDVY, DVDCF, DX, EGRX, ESLOY, ETD, EVBN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 28th:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. In January 2021, the company hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 3.1%. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 7-9% and total revenue growth of 8-10%. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, and inflation in raw material and other costs remain concerning. High tax rates (22-23% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes.”

Get Applied Industrial Technologies Inc alerts:

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.