Reserve Rights (RSR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.27 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $398.41 million and approximately $63.27 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,997,677 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

