Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $439.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $438.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

