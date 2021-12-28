Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

