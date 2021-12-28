Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

