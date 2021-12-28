Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $515.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

