Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

