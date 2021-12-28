Reviewing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.75 $44.79 million $1.21 12.28 East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 6.10 $567.80 million $5.73 13.74

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. HarborOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HarborOne Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 East West Bancorp 0 0 10 0 3.00

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.25%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $91.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 24.07% 9.14% 1.39% East West Bancorp 44.01% 15.04% 1.43%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

