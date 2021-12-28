Reviewing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -119.96% -42.29% -31.74% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 7.53 -$183.83 million N/A N/A Ozon $1.44 billion 4.56 -$307.24 million N/A N/A

Jumia Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Ozon 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.86%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ozon beats Jumia Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

