Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.76. 3,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 82,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $633.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revlon by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

