Revolution Populi Price Reaches $0.0271 on Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $32.48 million and $230,129.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

