Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.77

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Revomon has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

