Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.31

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.31 and traded as low as $19.26. Rexel shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

About Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

