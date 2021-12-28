RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $22,996.82 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 3,014 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,996.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

