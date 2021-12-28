Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 411,056 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

