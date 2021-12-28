Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 411,056 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

