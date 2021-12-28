Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 34,793 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

