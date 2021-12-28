RING X PLATFORM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.59 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and $2.59 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

