RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.33.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 9.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

