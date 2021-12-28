Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.32 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $10,955.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.