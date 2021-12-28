Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 3.7%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 969,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

