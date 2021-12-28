RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Down 0.2%

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and last traded at GBX 2,700 ($36.30). 36,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 163,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,705 ($36.36).

The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,677.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,602.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

