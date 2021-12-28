Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.26

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.26 and traded as low as C$77.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$77.90, with a volume of 22,159 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

