RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director David Swanson Purchases 2,020 Shares

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, David Swanson acquired 355 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.40.

Shares of OPP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 303,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

