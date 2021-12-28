Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,321,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.72. 230,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,822. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $479.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.