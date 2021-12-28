Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $56,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.50. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

