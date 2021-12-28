Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.27. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,454 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.21.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
