Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.27. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,454 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 4,958 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,184.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,415 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 54,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,840 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

