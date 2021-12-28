Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.