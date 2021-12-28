Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.14

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.14 and last traded at $273.38, with a volume of 97655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rogers by 181.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

