Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

ROKU opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

