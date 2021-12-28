Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.15.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $488.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.60. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

