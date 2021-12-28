Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

